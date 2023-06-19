yearn.finance (YFI) Trading 4.1% Higher Over Last Week

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. During the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. One yearn.finance token can currently be bought for $5,691.14 or 0.21281920 BTC on major exchanges. yearn.finance has a total market cap of $187.88 million and $8.94 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

yearn.finance Token Profile

yearn.finance’s genesis date was July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,014 tokens. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @yearnfi. yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn.

yearn.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

