ZClassic (ZCL) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $9.62

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0336 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $312,155.81 and approximately $9.62 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00098024 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00041544 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00023429 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

