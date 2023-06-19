Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $348.14.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZBRA shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zebra Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,159.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 14,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %

ZBRA opened at $282.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $224.87 and a 52 week high of $365.97. The stock has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $278.61 and a 200-day moving average of $286.30.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.04. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

