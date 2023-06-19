Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.33.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Get Zurn Elkay Water Solutions alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 18.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 681,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,550,000 after acquiring an additional 105,862 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 621.8% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 72,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 62,179 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,785,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,503,000 after purchasing an additional 142,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Performance

ZWS opened at $25.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.45, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a 1-year low of $19.29 and a 1-year high of $32.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.20.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $372.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.89 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 3.84%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s revenue was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.69%.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, including interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipings and tubings, valves, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkis brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.