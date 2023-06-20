3i Group plc (III) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 22nd

3i Group plc (LON:III – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 29.75 ($0.38) per share on Friday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from 3i Group’s previous dividend of $23.25. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of III opened at GBX 1,978 ($25.31) on Tuesday. 3i Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,042 ($13.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,036 ($26.05). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,843.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,625.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01. The company has a market cap of £19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 523.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.13.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

In other news, insider Alexandra Schaapveld bought 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,840 ($23.54) per share, for a total transaction of £87,400 ($111,836.21). 3.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

