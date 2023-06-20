46,099 Shares in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Acquired by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 46,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,411,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Waste Connections by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Waste Connections by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Connections Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE WCN traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.63. The company had a trading volume of 169,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,480. The company has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $115.41 and a one year high of $148.20.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 11.43%. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Waste Connections from $165.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.22.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

See Also

