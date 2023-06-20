5,566 Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Purchased by Guardian Financial Partners LLC

Guardian Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 31,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MO. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.71. 3,241,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,911,510. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $51.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.84. The company has a market capitalization of $78.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 120.90%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

