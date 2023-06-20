8,058 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Acquired by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,058 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 3,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 1,040.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on Netflix from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Netflix from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.22.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

Netflix Stock Performance

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $383,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 62,699 shares of company stock worth $22,689,580 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $2.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $434.46. 2,356,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,385,132. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.70 and a 12-month high of $448.65. The stock has a market cap of $193.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.45, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $337.77.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.53 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.