ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY) Shares Purchased by Catalyst Wealth Management LLC

Catalyst Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABBNY. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in ABB by 260.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 596,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,171,000 after buying an additional 431,194 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of ABB by 170.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 585,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,831,000 after acquiring an additional 369,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ABB by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,316,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,934,000 after purchasing an additional 295,580 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in ABB by 1,100.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 235,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,172,000 after purchasing an additional 215,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in ABB by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,946,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,956,000 after purchasing an additional 203,012 shares during the period. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.68.

Shares of NYSE ABBNY traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.78. 77,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,033. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.89. ABB Ltd has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $39.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $76.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.11.

ABB (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. ABB had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions which are designed to provide safe, smart and sustainable electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

