Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 564,036 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 40,882 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $57,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,563,421 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,955,557,000 after buying an additional 2,011,683 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,138,862 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $7,173,676,000 after buying an additional 351,136 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,966,499 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,278,132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886,954 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,598,624 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,352,840,000 after acquiring an additional 537,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 104,649.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,247,436 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,320,866,000 after acquiring an additional 30,218,560 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,786,409.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $106.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,445,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,088,488. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $185.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.67. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $115.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 62.01%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Abbott Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.26.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

