Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by McLean Asset Management Corp

McLean Asset Management Corp decreased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,112 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Abbott Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.26.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.19. 1,525,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,080,887. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $115.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $184.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.67.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.01%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Articles

