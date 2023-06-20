Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) Shares Acquired by First Affirmative Financial Network

First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 128.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 323.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 25,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 12,119 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GLTR traded down $2.05 on Tuesday, reaching $88.45. The stock had a trading volume of 15,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,222. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $77.57 and a 12-month high of $96.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.74.

