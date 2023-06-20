Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (ASGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 22nd

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund stock opened at $17.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.73. Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a 52-week low of $15.27 and a 52-week high of $19.75.

Institutional Trading of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASGI. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund during the first quarter worth $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $314,000.

About Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private

infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

