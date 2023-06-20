abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust plc (APEO) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 22nd

abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust plc (LON:APEOGet Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust stock opened at GBX 453 ($5.80) on Tuesday. abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 365 ($4.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 508 ($6.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 440.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 440.70. The company has a market capitalization of £696.49 million, a P/E ratio of 459.28 and a beta of 0.80.

Abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust plc specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in technology, healthcare, industrials, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, oil and gas services, financials, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe.

