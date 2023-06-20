Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Acorda Therapeutics Trading Up 8.5 %
ACOR opened at $12.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.87 and a 200-day moving average of $13.97. Acorda Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $24.80.
Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($13.80) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.26 million during the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 49.21% and a negative return on equity of 69.67%.
Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile
Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in adults with multiple sclerosis; and Inbrija, an inhaled levodopa for intermittent treatment of OFF periods in people with Parkinson's disease treated with a carbidopa/levodopa regimen.
