Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ACOR opened at $12.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.87 and a 200-day moving average of $13.97. Acorda Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $24.80.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($13.80) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.26 million during the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 49.21% and a negative return on equity of 69.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 868,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 20,948 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in adults with multiple sclerosis; and Inbrija, an inhaled levodopa for intermittent treatment of OFF periods in people with Parkinson's disease treated with a carbidopa/levodopa regimen.

