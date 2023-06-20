Acropolis Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,318 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 0.5% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% in the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period.

Shares of MUB opened at $106.76 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $108.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.74.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

