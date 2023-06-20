Acropolis Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 289.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 117,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,718,000 after purchasing an additional 86,975 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 14,397.0% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 28,938 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.49. 56,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,650. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.90. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $69.49 and a 52-week high of $110.38.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

