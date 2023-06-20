Acropolis Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 160,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,592 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 0.8% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $10,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,333,006,000 after purchasing an additional 552,205,503 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,641,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966,835 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,121,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,396 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,990,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,941,000 after purchasing an additional 297,081 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,992 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $69.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $71.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.72.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

