Acropolis Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,633 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,119 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,644,210 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,319,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842,416 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Intel by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,645,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,574 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,216,762 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,169,431,000 after buying an additional 816,749 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Intel by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,409,835,000 after acquiring an additional 12,241,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Intel by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 52,117,226 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,343,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Insider Activity at Intel

Intel Trading Down 1.1 %

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $35.97. 8,700,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,499,328. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.48 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $40.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.