Acropolis Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 62,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,054,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,140,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBB traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $129.71. 177,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,518,772. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.05. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $110.30 and a 12 month high of $138.74.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.0062 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Get Rating)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.