Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Limited (ASX:ACF) Insider Steven Boland Acquires 200,000 Shares

Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Limited (ASX:ACF – Get Rating) insider Steven Boland purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.72 ($0.50) per share, for a total transaction of A$144,600.00 ($99,041.10).

Steven Boland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 11th, Steven Boland acquired 50,001 shares of Acrow Formwork and Construction Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.75 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of A$37,500.75 ($25,685.45).

Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.21.

Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Increases Dividend

About Acrow Formwork and Construction Services

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.017 dividend. This is a positive change from Acrow Formwork and Construction Services’s previous Interim dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 26th. Acrow Formwork and Construction Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Limited provides engineered formwork, scaffolding and screen systems solutions, and in-house engineering and industrial labour supply services in Australia. The company is also involved in the rental of formwork equipment, including wall forming panel systems; soffit forming systems, such as Acrowform aluminum panels; GASS table forms; supercuplok; conventional systems; and scaffolding systems comprising cuplok scaffolding, super cuplok scaffolding, and ring-lok and quickstage scaffolding products.

