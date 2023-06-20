Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Limited (ASX:ACF) Insider Steven Boland Acquires 200,000 Shares

Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Limited (ASX:ACF – Get Rating) insider Steven Boland purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.72 ($0.50) per share, for a total transaction of A$144,600.00 ($99,041.10).
Steven Boland also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 11th, Steven Boland acquired 50,001 shares of Acrow Formwork and Construction Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.75 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of A$37,500.75 ($25,685.45).
Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.21.
Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Increases Dividend
About Acrow Formwork and Construction Services
Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Limited provides engineered formwork, scaffolding and screen systems solutions, and in-house engineering and industrial labour supply services in Australia. The company is also involved in the rental of formwork equipment, including wall forming panel systems; soffit forming systems, such as Acrowform aluminum panels; GASS table forms; supercuplok; conventional systems; and scaffolding systems comprising cuplok scaffolding, super cuplok scaffolding, and ring-lok and quickstage scaffolding products.
