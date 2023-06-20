Addenda Capital Inc. Decreases Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Addenda Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 114,414 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $7,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTV. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Fortive by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 688,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,218,000 after acquiring an additional 37,903 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 128,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Price Performance

FTV stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.04. 207,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,080,997. The company has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $72.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.32 and its 200 day moving average is $66.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on FTV shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Vertical Research raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.18.

Fortive Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Featured Articles

