Addenda Capital Inc. Decreases Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Addenda Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 85,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.04. 1,176,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,923,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The firm has a market cap of $100.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.41.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

