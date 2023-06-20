Addenda Capital Inc. Has $108.93 Million Stock Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Addenda Capital Inc. cut its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 842,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,234 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada comprises 4.5% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $108,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,653,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,560,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,987 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,144,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,269,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392,959 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,089,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,801,647,000 after acquiring an additional 683,387 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 269.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 17,293,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,625,202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,610,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth $1,583,609,000. 36.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered Royal Bank of Canada from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. CIBC downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.17.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Royal Bank of Canada stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.12. 127,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $83.63 and a 1 year high of $104.72.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 15.36%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a $0.996 dividend. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 51.38%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.