Addenda Capital Inc. Has $9.83 Million Position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Addenda Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) by 39.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 207,458 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of CAE worth $9,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in CAE by 698.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CAE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in CAE by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in CAE by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 3,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CAE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. 60.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAE Price Performance

CAE stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.29. 33,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,332. CAE Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $27.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 40.21, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Rating ) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. CAE had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on CAE from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CAE in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CAE Profile

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

