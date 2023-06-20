Addenda Capital Inc. Purchases 1,043,390 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Addenda Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 2,904.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,079,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,043,390 shares during the quarter. Barrick Gold comprises approximately 1.1% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Addenda Capital Inc. owned about 0.06% of Barrick Gold worth $27,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Barrick Gold by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOLD. Laurentian reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.70 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Fundamental Research set a $19.02 target price on Barrick Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.52.

Shares of NYSE GOLD traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.13. 5,389,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,068,531. The company has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a PE ratio of 267.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.36.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 666.67%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

