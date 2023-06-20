Addenda Capital Inc. Sells 590 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Addenda Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Middleby worth $8,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,536,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $607,476,000 after purchasing an additional 541,956 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,171,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,756,000 after purchasing an additional 407,150 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,673,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,112,000 after purchasing an additional 230,442 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby in the 3rd quarter worth $21,103,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby in the 1st quarter worth $21,366,000. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD traded down $2.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.02. 28,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,184. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.54. The Middleby Co. has a 12-month low of $120.30 and a 12-month high of $162.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Middleby

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.97 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 11.12%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $35,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,660.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MIDD shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Middleby from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Benchmark raised their target price on Middleby from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Middleby in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Middleby from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Middleby presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.63.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

