Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Given New $138.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $138.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. 58.com restated a maintains rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $125.06.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 3.3 %

AMD opened at $120.08 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $132.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $193.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 522.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.74.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total transaction of $9,382,108.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,424,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,504,366.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total transaction of $9,382,108.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,424,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,504,366.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $13,079,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 321,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,998,181.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 291,973 shares of company stock valued at $33,708,784. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $1,252,070,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at $1,594,894,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 123.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,254,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,985,181,000 after purchasing an additional 11,195,952 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7,396,755.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,728,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $855,460,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728,172 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 105,415.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,526,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $552,275,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

