Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 795.8% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of VO traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.09. The company had a trading volume of 158,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,566. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $228.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.40. The stock has a market cap of $52.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.