Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Has $8.40 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,275 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,536.8% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHM stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.55. 61,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,381. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.74 and a fifty-two week high of $74.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.00.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

