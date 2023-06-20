Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SUSA traded down $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.14. 23,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,412. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.57. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12-month low of $73.86 and a 12-month high of $93.96.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

