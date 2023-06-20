Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 852 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1,111.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Adobe from $370.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Friday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $506.42.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,245,264.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,618 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded down $10.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $484.43. 2,511,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,387,538. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $518.74. The stock has a market cap of $222.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.25, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $392.66 and its 200 day moving average is $366.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

