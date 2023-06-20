Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 852 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1,111.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Adobe from $370.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Friday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $506.42.
Insider Activity
Adobe Stock Performance
ADBE stock traded down $10.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $484.43. 2,511,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,387,538. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $518.74. The stock has a market cap of $222.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.25, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $392.66 and its 200 day moving average is $366.44.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.
Adobe Company Profile
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adobe (ADBE)
- Innovative Eyewear Stock Surges on Reebok Smart Eyewear Deal
- Is ESG Investing Dead? Fund Outflows Signal Tough Times
- e.l.f. Beauty on a Shelf: Consolidating for the Next Leg Up?
- The Most Upgraded Stocks In Q2
- Breaking Resistance: XLI Signals Industrial Sector Shift
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.