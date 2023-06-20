Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Trims Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF comprises 1.1% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $3,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLY. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SLY traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.46. 67,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,244. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $75.12 and a 12-month high of $93.98. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.53.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

