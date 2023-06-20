AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) PT Raised to C$9.50

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$9.25 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Shares of AGF.B opened at C$7.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.53. AGF Management has a 12 month low of C$5.63 and a 12 month high of C$9.50. The company has a market cap of C$492.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.70.

About AGF Management

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

