Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by Catalyst Financial Partners LLC

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 95.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $391,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $312,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.41.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 1.6 %

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $4.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $288.36. 250,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,416. The company has a market cap of $64.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.88 and a twelve month high of $328.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $283.65 and a 200-day moving average of $292.25.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.57%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

