Airtel Africa Plc (LON:AAF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Airtel Africa Plc (LON:AAF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share on Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Airtel Africa’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Airtel Africa Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of LON:AAF opened at GBX 120.20 ($1.54) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 118.19 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 116.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.95. The stock has a market cap of £4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 862.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.14. Airtel Africa has a 52-week low of GBX 104.09 ($1.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 173.10 ($2.21).
Airtel Africa Company Profile
Featured Articles
- NVIDIA vs. AMD: How To Decide Which Is The Better Stock For You
- Medicals Stocks Waters, Agilent, Illumina Show Growth Potential
- Uber’s Focus On Cash Flow Is Transforming The Brand
- Tesla of Planes? Joby Aviation Soars to an 18-Month High
- Could Community Health Systems Be the Best Bargain in Healthcare?
Receive News & Ratings for Airtel Africa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airtel Africa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.