Airtel Africa Plc (LON:AAF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Airtel Africa Plc (LON:AAF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share on Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Airtel Africa’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Airtel Africa Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of LON:AAF opened at GBX 120.20 ($1.54) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 118.19 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 116.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.95. The stock has a market cap of £4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 862.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.14. Airtel Africa has a 52-week low of GBX 104.09 ($1.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 173.10 ($2.21).

Airtel Africa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Airtel Africa Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and mobile money services to customers in Nigeria, East Africa, and Francophone Africa. It offers prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services, including 2G, 3G, and 4G; and mobile money services, such as digital wallet payments systems, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.

