Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF) Short Interest Update

Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the May 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Algoma Central Price Performance

AGMJF stock opened at $11.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.84. Algoma Central has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55.

Get Algoma Central alerts:

About Algoma Central

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers activities in Canada. The company operates in five segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, and Investment Properties segment. The Domestic Dry-Bulk segment operates dry-bulk carriers for industrial sectors, including producers in iron and steel, aggregate, cement and building materials, salt, and agricultural product distributors.

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Central Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Central and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.