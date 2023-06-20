Alliance Entertainment Holding Corp. (AENT) to Raise $5 Million in IPO

Alliance Entertainment Holding Corp. (AENT) plans to raise $5 million in an initial public offering on Wednesday, June 28th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 1,700,000 shares at $3.00 per share.

ThinkEquity acted as the underwriter for the IPO.

Alliance Entertainment Holding Corp. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “”.

Alliance Entertainment Holding Corp. was founded in and has employees. The company is located at and can be reached via phone at .

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Entertainment Holding Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Entertainment Holding Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.