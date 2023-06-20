Alliance Pharma plc (APH) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.18 on July 18th

Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.18 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, July 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Alliance Pharma’s previous dividend of $0.59. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Alliance Pharma Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of LON APH opened at GBX 54.66 ($0.70) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 63.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 61.49. Alliance Pharma has a 12 month low of GBX 34.14 ($0.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 120 ($1.54). The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £295.25 million, a PE ratio of 3,450.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Alliance Pharma alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of Alliance Pharma in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 65 ($0.83) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.34) price target on shares of Alliance Pharma in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.34) price target on shares of Alliance Pharma in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

Alliance Pharma Company Profile

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a pharmaceutical company in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, China, and the Americas. The company acquires, markets, and distributes consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products. It holds the marketing rights of approximately 80 consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.