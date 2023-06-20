Amati AIM VCT (LON:AMAT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $107.01

Amati AIM VCT plc (LON:AMAT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 107.01 ($1.37) and last traded at GBX 107.50 ($1.38), with a volume of 13313 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 107.50 ($1.38).

Amati AIM VCT Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 112.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 118.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £162.33 million, a PE ratio of -281.61 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Amati AIM VCT alerts:

Amati AIM VCT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. Amati AIM VCT’s dividend payout ratio is -1,842.11%.

Amati AIM VCT Company Profile

Amati AIM VCT plc (LSE:AMAT) is a venture capital trust specializing in growth capital investment. It investments in AIM quoted companies. The fund seeks to invest in technology, industrials, financials, consumer services, financials, healthcare, consumer goods and services, oil and gas, basic materials, telecommunications, and utilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amati AIM VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amati AIM VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.