Amaze World Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $48.18 Million (AMZE)

Amaze World (AMZE) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. During the last seven days, Amaze World has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. Amaze World has a market capitalization of $48.18 million and $25,537.23 worth of Amaze World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amaze World token can currently be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00003326 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Amaze World Token Profile

Amaze World launched on November 7th, 2021. Amaze World’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. Amaze World’s official Twitter account is @theamazeworld. The official website for Amaze World is amaze-world.com. The Reddit community for Amaze World is https://reddit.com/r/theamazeworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Amaze World is medium.com/@khushalim.uirpl/harnessing-the-power-of-blockchain-into-the-travel-industry-f8fcb52fa63e.

Amaze World Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Amaze World is designed to create a smooth travel booking experience that incorporates decentralized blockchain technology and reward incentives through AMZE tokens.TelegramWhitepaper”

