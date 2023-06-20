Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Director Sells $113,546.24 in Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 1,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total transaction of $113,546.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,817.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ambarella Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of AMBA stock traded down $3.37 on Tuesday, reaching $82.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 572,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,774. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.59. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.02 and a 1 year high of $99.86.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 29.24% and a negative return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Ambarella by 24.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ambarella during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ambarella during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Ambarella by 73.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Ambarella during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMBA shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Ambarella from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ambarella currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.35.

About Ambarella

(Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.