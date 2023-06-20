Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Director Sells $113,546.24 in Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 1,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total transaction of $113,546.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,817.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Ambarella Trading Down 3.9 %
Shares of AMBA stock traded down $3.37 on Tuesday, reaching $82.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 572,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,774. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.59. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.02 and a 1 year high of $99.86.
Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 29.24% and a negative return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMBA shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Ambarella from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ambarella currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.35.
Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.
