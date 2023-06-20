American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Seneca House Advisors

Seneca House Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Seneca House Advisors’ holdings in American Tower were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 629.4% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMT. StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.56.

American Tower Price Performance

AMT stock traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $191.18. 688,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,025,490. The company has a market cap of $89.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $195.33 and its 200 day moving average is $205.27. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $178.17 and a 12-month high of $282.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 209.33%.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.