Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Position Trimmed by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA trimmed its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $724,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock traded down $6.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $318.82. 67,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $305.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $316.95. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.99 and a twelve month high of $357.46. The company has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.04. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 77.32%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.43%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMP. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $349.70.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

