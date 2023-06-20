Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of AMPE stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $3.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.48.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,996,074 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after buying an additional 61,269 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,307,338 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after buying an additional 77,822 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,430,770 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 66,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 19.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

Featured Stories

