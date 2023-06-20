Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of AMPE stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $3.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.48.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.
