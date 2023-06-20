Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Receives $50.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.17.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMLX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Get Amylyx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMLX opened at $23.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.20. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $41.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of -0.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $71.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amylyx Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment sold 60,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $1,859,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,126,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,353,675. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amylyx Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment sold 60,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $1,859,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,126,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,353,675. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Frates sold 32,500 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $875,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,499,911.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,056 shares of company stock valued at $5,480,950 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMLX. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 109.8% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 48,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 25,289 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 212,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,233,000 after buying an additional 8,377 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 104.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 51,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 129.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 91,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 51,726 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.