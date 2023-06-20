Analysts Set ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Price Target at $22.63

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.63.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADTN. Northland Securities downgraded shares of ADTRAN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

ADTRAN Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $10.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $844.70 million, a PE ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.75. ADTRAN has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47.

ADTRAN Dividend Announcement

ADTRAN ( NASDAQ:ADTN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $323.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.00 million. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ADTRAN will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -75.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 41.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 165.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 232.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. 80.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADTRAN Company Profile

(Get Rating

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.