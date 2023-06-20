Analysts Set Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Price Target at $3.97

Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.70.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CGC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Canopy Growth from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canopy Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,616,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 980,324 shares during the period. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in Canopy Growth in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 391,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 9,375 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new position in Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter worth $578,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 10,963,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107,595 shares during the period. 15.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Trading Down 2.7 %

Canopy Growth Company Profile

CGC opened at $0.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Canopy Growth has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $4.77.

(Get Rating

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.