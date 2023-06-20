Analysts Set PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) PT at $90.72

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.72.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Get PVH alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PVH

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PVH by 38.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $258,379,000 after buying an additional 1,616,002 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in PVH by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,343,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $476,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,058 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in PVH by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,901,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $169,536,000 after purchasing an additional 446,923 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in PVH by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,684,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,067,000 after purchasing an additional 148,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in PVH by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,520,066 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $135,529,000 after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

PVH Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PVH opened at $84.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.11. PVH has a 12-month low of $43.49 and a 12-month high of $94.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.22.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.21. PVH had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PVH will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.75%.

PVH Company Profile

(Get Rating

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, and Heritage Brands. The Tommy Hilfiger segment consists of the Tommy Hilfiger North America and Tommy Hilfiger International.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.