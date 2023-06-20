Analyzing SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) & Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNRY)

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNRY – Get Rating) and SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Partner Communications and SK Telecom’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Partner Communications $1.08 billion 0.74 $37.00 million $0.36 12.01 SK Telecom $13.39 billion N/A $638.68 million $0.38 53.71

SK Telecom has higher revenue and earnings than Partner Communications. Partner Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SK Telecom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Partner Communications has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SK Telecom has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for Partner Communications and SK Telecom, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Partner Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A SK Telecom 0 1 0 0 2.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of Partner Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Partner Communications shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of SK Telecom shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Partner Communications and SK Telecom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Partner Communications 6.25% 11.18% 4.05% SK Telecom 5.78% 8.39% 3.34%

About Partner Communications

Partner Communications Co. Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the Cellular and Fixed-line segments. The Cellular segment offers basic cellular telephony services, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content services, roaming services, M2M and IOT services, handset repair services, cellular content and value-added services. The Fixed-line segment is composed of internet services, business solutions, international long-distance services, television services over the internet, and connections and data transfer. The company was founded on September 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Rosh Haayin, Israel.

About SK Telecom

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices. The Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services segment provides fixed-line telephone services; broadband Internet services; media platform services, such as Internet protocol TV and cable TV; and business communications services. The Other Businesses segment offers T-commerce services, as well as portal services under Nate brand name. In addition, it provides call center management, base station maintenance, information gathering and consulting, database and internet website, cable broadcasting, broadcasting programs, and digital contents sourcing services; manufactures non-memory and other electronic integrated circuits; and operates information and communications facilities, and mobile virtual network, as well as engages in communications and other telecommunication device retail business. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

